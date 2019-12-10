Newcomers, large families set to receive Salvation Army Christmas hampers

The Salvation Army in Charlottetown is seeing more newcomers and large families applying for its Christmas hamper program this holiday season, many of them feeling the squeeze of the current housing shortage on P.E.I.

The Salvation Army has a food bank, similar to the Upper Room, but at Christmas, they give toys to families as well as Christmas hampers.

"Two things we've seen is an increase in how many newcomers to Canada are applying," said Maj. Miriam Leslie.

"Also, some very large families are applying that, they just couldn't make it on their own if they didn't have our help."

Leslie says 47 of the families applying for Christmas hampers this year are newcomers. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Leslie said 35 families, out of almost 250, have four children or more.

"That is unusual, I think," Leslie said. "We're just so pleased that we can help them out."

Interest from newcomers

Leslie said 47 of the families applying for Christmas hampers this year are newcomers.

The Salvation Army first noticed an increase in interest from newcomers during a back-to-school event this fall.

The number of applications was nearly double the previous year, increasing from 120 to 233 requests, many from newcomer families.

Olajide says Christmas can be an expensive time of year for families, including her own. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Yes, we were shocked," Leslie said.

"We had about 35 people show up that were not registered and thankfully we had enough for them and a lot of them were newcomers to Canada."

Housing shortage

Leslie said the housing shortage in downtown Charlottetown is definitely contributing to the increased demand at the Salvation Army.

"That is a crucial piece of the need financially for people in Charlottetown," Leslie said.

"Once they say what their amount of rent is, it's a given that they need help."

Maj. Miriam Leslie and her husband are the new pastors in Charlottetown, arriving on the Island in July. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Leslie said the number of families with more than four children means they are, likely, also feeling the housing crunch.

"With our almost non-existent occupancy rate, it really puts a lot of pressure on people," Leslie said.

"They have to live in inadequate housing at times, crowded with the large families and that really impacts people."

'Source of support'

Yemi Olajide and her family will be receiving a Christmas hamper for the first time.

Olajide said the newcomers association suggested that they go to the Salvation Army to register when they first arrived.

"Since then, they have been a source of support to my family," said Olajide, who came to UPEI from Nigeria to study in 2013.

"At times, if I don't have enough food at home, I will go there and get some food, get some clothing, they've been a great support for my family."

Yemi Olajide and her family will be receiving a Christmas hamper for the first time. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Olajide and her husband have three girls, ages 16, 14 and 12.

"It's very, very expensive because you have to buy them Christmas gifts, buy them clothes, prepare them for the season," Olajide said.

"It's the kind of time that you have to spend a lot of money, so at least having that Christmas pack is going to reduce the cost of what you are going to spend at Christmas."

Yemi Olajide and Maj. Miriam Leslie check out the toys being assembled for this year's Christmas hampers at the Historic Charlottetown Seaport Building. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Olajide said she appreciates the work of the Salvation Army and its volunteers.

"I think what they are trying to do is to put smiles on families' faces and bring the joy of Christmas to every family around," Olajide said.

"Because we have some families that they don't even know what they're going to eat, what they're going to do at Christmas."

'Make a difference'

The Salvation Army will be distributing hampers next week, including to the newcomers on its list.

"We're delighted that we can help celebrate Canada and Canadian traditions and that we can share the generosity of Charlottetown and the Island," Leslie said.

"It means a lot that we can make a difference in their lives."

