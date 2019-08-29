Salvation Army delivering meals to people self-isolating on P.E.I.

The Salvation Army is helping to provide food for more than a dozen people on P.E.I. who are self-isolating for 14 days under provincial health orders.

Meals are dropped off twice a day through the week, said Miriam Leslie, community and family services officer with the Salvation Army in Charlottetown.

She said the meals are for people self-isolating in places that don't have kitchen facilities.

"Some of them are quite depressed, but most of them are very resilient and trying to make the best of it," she said. "They're very grateful, I think not only for the food but the contact. We knock on the door and tell them their meal is there."

They are given a "start-up kit" when they begin, Leslie said.

"We give them some Keurig coffee cups and a few things for snacks because you need to eat besides lunch and supper," she said.

"And if they have a need, they're very good at asking us. You know sometimes they just even need toothpaste or items like that."

Leslie said extra kitchen help has been added to meet the demand. She said the province is subsidizing the cost of the meals. She said potatoes have also been donated, and the Salvation Army would welcome donations of any other surplus food farmers may have.

Meals are also being dropped off during the pandemic to the homeless shelter Bedford MacDonald House, which is run by the Salvation Army.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.