Salvation Army looking for volunteers as Red Kettle campaign ramps up

The Salvation Army in Charlottetown has increased the goal for its annual Red Kettle campaign to try to meet the increasing need in the community.

The local campaign raised $137,000 last year, and this year the goal has been set at $145,000, said Lt. John Burton.

The money raised goes toward social services programs offered throughout the year, including Christmas.

"We have been registering for Christmas hampers and toy hampers for about a week or almost two weeks now and the response has been very great. I mean, what we're seeing ... so many people come in and I think that we're going to be at least 25 to 30 per cent more than last year in terms of how many hampers we put out."

There is a need for more volunteers to help staff the kettles, Burton said.

He hopes some high school students might be able to claim volunteer hours staffing the kettles for the community service bursary.

The Red Kettle campaign began last week and runs until Dec. 24.