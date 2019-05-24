Raising the art of the salami in eastern P.E.I.
Salume Rume preparing to open in Montague
A P.E.I. chef is planning a cure for the hunger of Islanders who love charcuterie, and yearn for something local.
Dave Mottershall and partner Melanie LeGault will open Salume Rume inside Bogside Brewing in Montague within the next few weeks. He'll be serving barbecue dishes and other bar foods in the taproom, and he's busy creating cured meats in the backroom.
Mottershall said charcuterie is a hot trend that connects with a different way of socializing.
"It is trendy because snacking is more trendy, and sitting and socially hanging out is more acceptable," he said.
"Instead of just going for a one-course dinner, a three-course dinner, whatever it may be, people are meeting after work and enjoying a different taste of something."
Mottershall said he will be using local ingredients in his cured sausages and salamis.
His products will be available to eat in the pub and for purchase to take home.
With files from Island Morning
