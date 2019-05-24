Skip to Main Content
Raising the art of the salami in eastern P.E.I.
PEI

A P.E.I. chef is planning a cure for the hunger of Islanders who love charcuterie, and yearn for something local.

Salume Rume preparing to open in Montague

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Some of the salamis at Salume Rume will cure for months. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Dave Mottershall and partner Melanie LeGault will open Salume Rume inside Bogside Brewing in Montague within the next few weeks. He'll be serving barbecue dishes and other bar foods in the taproom, and he's busy creating cured meats in the backroom.

Mottershall said charcuterie is a hot trend that connects with a different way of socializing.

"It is trendy because snacking is more trendy, and sitting and socially hanging out is more acceptable," he said.

Dave Mottershall and Melanie LeGault plan to open Salume Rume in a few weeks. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"Instead of just going for a one-course dinner, a three-course dinner, whatever it may be, people are meeting after work and enjoying a different taste of something."

Mottershall said he will be using local ingredients in his cured sausages and salamis.

His products will be available to eat in the pub and for purchase to take home.

