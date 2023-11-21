King floats idea of sponsoring SaltWire death notices as online obits go behind paywall

Premier Dennis King says he's thinking about whether the P.E.I. government should sponsor the obituaries page in SaltWire newspapers on the Island, after the company recently decided to move the online death notices behind its paywall so that only subscribers can see them.

Questions about the company's move came up in the legislature Tuesday, prompting the premier to say an "alarming number" of people had brought it up to him just about everywhere in his travels.

"I would encourage SaltWire to understand that this is kind of part of the Island DNA and it's a very important ritual and public service that Islanders have grown accustomed to," King said in the legislature, referring to free online access to death notices.

SaltWire Network owns The Guardian and the Journal Pioneer, two of Prince Edward Island's oldest newspapers. Families' tributes to their loved ones are available in both the print and online versions, but the online obituaries are now locked, along with their details of visitation and funeral arrangements.

If would-be readers register with their email, SaltWire will give them 30 days of free access to the death notices, but after that they'll have to have a newspaper subscription to see them.

Charlottetown Guardian and Journal Pioneer publisher SaltWire recently made the decision to put local obituaries behind a paywall, which has some Islanders concerned. (Saltwire)

"We understand the significance of obituaries in honouring and remembering loved ones," says a notice posted on the company's obituary section. "At SaltWire, our goal has always been to connect and support our community during these moments.

"For those who view these items on our website regularly, we are asking our readers for their support to keep this service available and sustainable. We deeply appreciate your trust and loyalty."

CBC News started reaching out to SaltWire for comment about the change early Monday, but had not heard back by late Tuesday afternoon.

No subscription? No access

During question period Tuesday, the premier acknowledged that paid subscriptions to newspapers are trending down, and more people are reading content online.

As that happens, newspaper companies around the world are finding ways to monetize the content they're putting online. Many, large or small alike, are turning to paywalls.

Is there a way to incorporate this in? If there is, I'd be open to the conversation. — Premier Dennis King

"Maybe there's a role for government here," King said of the Prince Edward Island death notices.

"We do advertise extensively through our public engagement and our communications departments with SaltWire newspapers."

King said he'd be open to talking with SaltWire, given the public service aspect of people having access to death notices.

"Do I want to have the government of P.E.I. sponsoring the obituaries? I don't know. But maybe there's a creative way to look at this," he said.

"Is there a way to incorporate this in? If there is, I'd be open to the conversation."