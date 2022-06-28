Pedestrian killed in West Prince highway collision

The P.E.I. provincial coroner and RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in West Prince early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported on the Union Road in St. Edward, southwest of Tignish, shortly after midnight. The road was closed for about four hours while investigators were on scene.

RCMP Const. Gavin Moore said he could not provide any information about the vehicle involved, the driver, or if the driver stayed at the scene.

"The details of the investigation we can't release at the moment," Moore said.

Police have talked to the residents of neighbouring properties as part of the investigation, said Moore, and are still looking for anyone with information about the incident.

This is the second pedestrian death on P.E.I. this week.

A pedestrian was killed in Charlottetown Tuesday morning when a trailer broke loose from the truck that was hauling it.