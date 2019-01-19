Sailors from HMCS Queen Charlotte honoured for rescue

Island sailors who helped rescue 15 people from a sinking yacht in Charlottetown Harbour last spring have received commendations.

Members of HMCS Queen Charlotte were taking part in exercises in Charlottetown Harbour in May and were the first on scene.

In a rigid-hull inflatable boat, six sailors and one soldier pulled up to the site and found six people in the frigid water with nine more clinging to the sinking yacht.

They took the people, who were in the 2 C water for about 20 minutes, back to shore. They were met by emergency personnel.

The sailors were the first to respond to the sinking yacht. (RCMP)

On Saturday, two sailors — Able Seaman Daniel Bridges and Able Seaman Paul MacDonald — were presented with Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy commendations.

Three others — Able Seaman Brandon Lundrigan, Leading Seaman Daniel Scott and Leading Seaman Elizabeth Riviere — received with Commander of the Naval Reserve commendations.

Cpl. Oliver Foucher, who happened to be at Queen Charlotte on May 9 observing the training, and Ordinary Seaman Bektas Erdogan, who has since joined the Air Force, also received Commander of the Naval Reserve commendations.

The sailors were able to transport the 15 passengers to safety. (RCMP)

The commendations, described as a special military honour to recognize deeds or activities beyond the demand of normal duty, is a source of pride not just for the recipients, but for everyone at HMCS Queen Charlotte, said Lt.-Cmdr. Rob Alain.

"It is fairly rare and requires a fairly significant important event that brings prestige and credit to the Royal Canadian Navy," he said.

More P.E.I. news