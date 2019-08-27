P.E.I. man sailing around world rescued from hurricane

A P.E.I. man sailing around the world was rescued by first responders Wednesday morning along with other sailors at a club near the waterfront in Horta, in the Azores.

The swell from Hurricane Lorenzo threatened the building and Alan Mulholland along with others had to be rescued.

He sailed his eight-metre boat from the island of Flores to nearby Horta to get away from the eye of the Category 2 hurricane, but Horta still saw the effects of the storm.

Mulholland was taken to a community centre overnight and has reported that he has been able to check his boat Wave Rover and it did not sustain any damage.

Journey will continue

Mulholland left Summerside in July and arrived in the Azores late in August for rest and repairs.

Mulholland said he plans to continue his journey in about three weeks.

