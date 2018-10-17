Charlottetown nun creating safe place for Islanders away from drugs and alcohol

There will soon be a new drop-in centre in downtown Charlottetown for Islanders to socialize and make connections while they're trying to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

The former home of the Maritime Christian Bookstore on Hillsborough Street is undergoing renovations and will open in November.

The centre is called SAFE, which stands for Sober and Friendly Environment.

"It's a drop-in centre for people who are struggling with addictions and want to stay away from them and have some nice leisurely activities to do," said Sister Laura Kelly.

There is an area for musical jam sessions at the SAFE centre. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Safe space

The rent and renovations are being paid for by the Sisters of St. Martha, while volunteers have done all of the labour so far.

Kelly has taken a one year leave from her work as an addictions counsellor to establish the centre.

"This creates a space where they can be safe with others," Kelly said.

"At home, hidden away, isolated doesn't give them that. This gives them the connection."

There is a board that operates the SAFE centre and Kelly says they hope to eventually get non-profit status. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Kelly had been looking for a home for the centre for a while, in particular in downtown Charlottetown.

"It's right around the corner from many of the bars," Kelly said.

"Giving them a chance to do something else, rather than going to the bar and being tempted or dropping into the dealer's or walking down the street and being pulled into that old crowd of people."

Away from drugs and alcohol

Kelly hopes to eventually have the centre open from 6 p.m. until midnight every day of the week, but probably just weekends to start.

The centre has special meaning for Kelly who has worked in addictions for decades.

"I'm in recovery myself and have been for a number of years and when I stopped using, there was no place to go," Kelly said.

"It's hard enough for my age group to find a place that's safe but when you're thinking of the 20s and the 30s, who have all kinds of energy and want to have some fun, there's no place."

Sister Laura Kelly says the centre has received donations of furniture and other items and volunteers have provided all of the labour so far. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Looking for volunteers

Kelly is looking for volunteers to help run the SAFE centre.

She emphasizes that the centre will not offer counselling, just volunteers offering friendly support.

"I would love to get a younger population because I'm trying to get young people," Kelly said.

"But I also want people in recovery, I would love to have some professionals too because we need people who feel comfortable with people in recovery."

The former bookstore has been renovated to have lots of open space and activities for people who drop in. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Kelly has received some cash donations, but can't give an official tax receipt for the first year of the project, due to the rules of her congregation.

There is a board that operates the SAFE centre and Kelly says they hope to eventually get non-profit status.

She is heartened by the people who are already dropping by, offering to help.

Kelly is hoping for at least three volunteers per shift to keep everyone safe at the new centre. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"When I saw the place, I hadn't seen it empty, I was scared, I knew there was a lot of work," Kelly said.

"It's amazing, this is going to be an incredible place for recovery."

Kelly hopes to hold a "safe" Halloween party at the new centre, to give people a first look inside, with the doors opening for regular hours sometime in November.

