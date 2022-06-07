P.E.I. tourism operators going 'extra mile' with new Safe Haven program

More than 130 tourism operators across Prince Edward Island are taking part in the industry's new Safe Haven health and safety certification program.

The program, created in response to COVID-19, was launched in March by Tourism P.E.I. and the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. (TIAPEI), after two years in development.

Derrick Hoare is the proprietor of The Table Culinary Studio in New London, P.E.I., and as a board member of Tourism P.E.I., he helped to create the Safe Haven program.

"The idea of the program is to give guests and customers an enhanced sense of health and safety and hygiene," he said.

Derrick Hoare and Christine Morgan look at the materials they have put together as part of the Safe Haven program, including binders of policies and other documentation to show to inspectors. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It started out of COVID, and we wanted to give people a sense of Prince Edward Island going the extra mile in terms of being a leader in tourism, health and safety," said Hoare. "I think guests are still looking for that enhanced sense of cleanliness, and they always will."

"I think that the time to prepare isn't in a crisis mode, when the next wave of something happens. I think being involved in the Safe Haven program will better prepare operators."

'Taking a hard look'

The Table is one of 20 fully certified businesses so far in the Safe Haven program.

Hoare said it took between 10 and 12 hours to complete the necessary steps for certification — doing an online component, and then creating binders of policies and checklists for the restaurant.

"Taking a real hard look at what you're already doing, what the Safe Haven guidelines are, where you may be remiss, or something that you need to enhance. Writing some formalized policies, and checklists, and then training staff," Hoare said.

"What we found is that we were doing pretty much, I'd say, about 95 per cent of what was in the guidelines. It was just tightening up some things and making them more visible for staff."

Derrick Hoare, proprietor of The Table Culinary Studio in New London, P.E.I. helped to create the program, as a board member of Tourism P.E.I. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Hoare said he has had questions from some Island tourism operators.

"I think there is some concern about how much time is it going to take, especially during tourist season," he said.

"I'd say it takes some time. But you for the most part, you're already doing it."

Hoare says it took between 10 and 12 hours to complete the necessary steps for the Safe Haven certification. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Hoare said a few visitors have already noticed the new designation because he has put the Safe Haven decal on The Table's front door.

"I take time to explain to them what the program is, and why we've done it, and they're quite pleased that we have taken that extra step," Hoare said.

The decal for the Safe Haven program is posted on the front door at The Table Culinary Studio in New London, P.E.I. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )



Time investment

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association, said she's pleased with the interest from tourism operators.

She said 135 operators are registered in the program, and 110 of those have completed the online portion and are ready to be audited.

"We've been really happy. It just goes to show that people are looking for something like that. We know it is still top of mind for our visitors and our operators want to be involved," Clemence said.

"I think that there is an investment certainly in time from the operators. If there wasn't, I think it would probably take away from the validity of the program."

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association, says she's pleased with the interest from tourism operators. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Clemence said there are different chains and brands that have their own versions of certification programs, but the P.E.I. program also includes an inspection.



"It's one thing to go through the online system and say you're doing things, but then we have the inspection or the audit that would take place," Clemence said.

"We would have those inspectors go out, and actually go through the full program to ensure that all of those details are taking place on site. And then they would be certified for that year."

There is a daily cleaning checklist at The Table Culinary Studio, as part of the Safe Haven certification. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Clemence said tourism operators will have to go through the online program and inspection again next year.

"To my knowledge, we are one of the first places, or maybe the first in North America that has an industry-wide certification program with this level of rigour."

This is the extra level that we're taking to ensure that you're coming to a safe destination —Corryn Clemence, Tourism Industry Association of PEI

Clemence said she hopes more operators will join the program, as word spreads.

"I have a lofty goal of wanting to have all of our operators certified in this program," she said.

"I think the program will speak for itself ... saying this is the extra level that we're taking to ensure that you're coming to a safe destination. I think it will pay dividends in the long run."

Clemence said the program is free for tourism operators for the next two years.



