P.E.I. government buys safe-disposal boxes as reports of discarded needles rise

Communities across Prince Edward Island will soon have new safe-disposal boxes, after some municipalities say they've seen an increase in improperly discarded needles.

P.E.I's Department of Health and Wellness says it has bought a number of community needle-drop boxes and will offer them to local governments and community groups.

"The boxes will be installed in public spaces to support the safe disposal of sharps, including used needles," the department said in a statement to CBC News on Wednesday.

Several communities on the Island say they've been receiving a growing number of reports of used needles in public spaces.

Cornwall Deputy Mayor Cory Stevenson says he wants his fellow councillors to discuss additional options for needle disposal at an upcoming meeting. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The Town of Cornwall took to social media over the weekend to caution residents about discarded needles showing up in parks and on trails.

Deputy Mayor Cory Stevenson says Cornwall needs new ways to deal with the problem for the safety of everyone involved.

"This is an unfortunate new occurrence… and perhaps that comes with a growing population," said Stevenson.

Province-wide issue

Cornwall is not the only community facing these issues.

In Summerside, Mayor Basil Stewart said the city recently ordered six safe-disposal boxes, which will be placed in public parks.

Stewart says Summerside took the initiative after consulting with local police and provincial public health officials.

In Charlottetown, used needles were in the public eye earlier this year, when a city councillor raised concerns over residents finding them as snowbanks melted around the city.

Earlier this year, Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell warned residents finding used needles to refrain from touching them and call the police right away. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC News)

Peers Alliance, a Charlottetown-based organization that promotes harm reduction strategies, said it's working with the province to expand safe-disposal services, especially in rural areas.

They also say workers from their organization will come and retrieve needles safely, if contacted.

More options needed

In Cornwall, the only safe-disposal sites at the moment are the ones offered at local pharmacies. The problem is, used needles are still ending up in public spaces.

"Not everyone wants to utilize the pharmacies, or they're out of the way, or the hours don't coincide," said Stevenson. "So I think this is where some of the issue is."

Pharmacies are currently the only option for safe disposal of needles in Cornwall. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Stevenson said given the response to the town's social media post, he has asked for the topic to be on the agenda at the council meeting two weeks from now.

Islanders are reminded to not pick up or touch needles if they find them, since used needles might be contaminated with blood-borne dangers such as HIV or the viruses that cause Hepatitis B and C.

Anyone who finds a needle on the Island is asked to report it to the RCMP or through their local police force's non-emergency line.