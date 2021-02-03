Stratford hockey player up for coveted Hobey Baker Award
Ryan Steele is a forward with the Sacred Heart Pioneers in Connecticut
Ryan Steele of Stratford, P.E.I., has been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, considered the most prestigious award in NCAA Division 1 hockey.
Steele, who plays for the Sacred Heart Pioneers in Fairfield, Conn., is one of more than 50 nominees selected by their school's athletic department.
The winner is chosen by fan voting. Islanders can vote for Steele here.
According to the Hobey Baker website, "winners are chosen not for raw skill or stats or character alone, though those are important. They are selected for everything they do."
Candidates must:
- Exhibit strength and character, both on and off the ice.
- Contribute to the integrity of the team.
- Display outstanding skills in all phases of the game.
- Show scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.
Several players who won the Hobey Baker Award have gone on to play in the NHL, including Cale Makar, Jack Eichel, Ryan Miller, George MacPhee, Johnny Gaudreau and Paul Kariya.
Steele, a high-scoring forward, played minor hockey with teams from Pownal and Cornwall. His sister, Sarah Steele, plays professional hockey with the Toronto Six of the National Women's Hockey League.
