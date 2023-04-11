New Rusticoville bridge to include space for bicycles, pedestrians

It's time to replace the bridge at Rusticoville, P.E.I. — and the new bridge will include some upgrades.

The current bridge, which crosses Hunter River on the Island's North Shore, was built in 1979. There are only a few inches between the white line marking the edge of the highway and the guardrail.

"[The new bridge] will be wider, with paved shoulders for cyclists and pedestrians," provincial chief engineer Stephen Yeo told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

It will also be higher — providing more space for boats passing underneath it — and rely less on supports in the river itself, allowing for improved water flow.

There is little space between vehicles and guardrails on the current bridge. (Google Street View)

Building the structure will take about a year. In the meantime, there will be a temporary bridge in order to avoid the need for a detour.

"It's an important area for tourism and so forth, so we wanted to make sure that we didn't affect the businesses and tourist traffic," said Yeo.

"It's probably $400,000, in that range, to put the temporary structure up. But again, it's money well spent to keep the economy of the area going."

Biennial inspections, which are done on all provincial bridges, showed the bridge is due for replacement, Yeo said.