Premier answers questions about beleaguered North Rustico rink project

Premier Dennis King is facing questions about what the province will do to help the community of North Rustico after construction of a still-unfinished rink came in at double the projected cost.

An independent consultant brought in by the P.E.I. government found the Eliyahu Wellness Centre at Canada Games Place has cost more than $22 million — more than double the $10 million initially estimated.

CBC News has confirmed that $2.5 million in liens have been registered against the Town of North Rustico for unpaid bills, one for more than $1 million.

Interim Liberal Leader Hal Perry questioned the premier during Friday's sitting of the provincial legislature, demanding to know why contractors have yet to be paid.

"Our office has been receiving calls… and we were confirmed by a contractor that there could be as many as a dozen different companies waiting for payment on this project," Perry said.

"Contractors have been waiting for nine months already — nine months. So… how long are you comfortable to make contractors wait to be paid?"

King said the provincial government was just one of a number of funding agencies and isn't ultimately responsible for the project.

"This isn't something that government is operating. Government isn't paying these contractors directly. This is the community and the individuals that they have brought into the project," he said.

"We obviously would love to see Island companies get paid for their work…. We're trying to work with the community to understand what went wrong here, and trying to help them get to the bottom as quickly as possible.

"But government's not holding back any money for any contractor in this province and I would like that on the record."

Province working with community on solution

Perry pushed King on how the provincial government allowed the project to go so far over budget, asking the premier to admit he let the project get out of control in order to push construction forward ahead of the Canada Games.

"Yet again this government is ready and willing to say anything, do nothing, and blame others. They seem to be totally void of solutions," Perry said.

Hockey action is underway at the Eliyahu Wellness Centre in North Rustico but work still needs to be completed. The arena acted as the venue for figure skating and short track speed skating during the Canada Games. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"Now Islanders could be on the hook to finance a rink well into the future because instead of doing their job, this government was more concerned about pulling off a successful Canada Games before the election," Perry said.

"I wish I could say I was shocked, but I am not."

King said the province has doubled its contribution to the project to $6 million, up from an initial $3 million, and said his government is doing its best to work with the community on finding a solution.

"I understand the frustration from the companies that would be involved," he said.

"The project in Rustico has been challenged, to say the least. We are working with the community, we're doing an audit to find out what went wrong, if anything.… We're trying to work to make a very difficult and unfortunate situation the best we can make it."

The arena was prominently used as Prince Edward Island hosted the 2023 Canada Winter Games, acting as the venue for figure skating and short track speed skating.