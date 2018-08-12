Rustico restaurant 'writeoff' after Saturday morning blaze, fire chief says

The Olde Forge County Kitchen restaurant in Rustico, P.E.I., could be closed for the summer after a blaze ripped through the building on Saturday, New Glasgow fire Chief Jason Peters says.

The blaze started inside the restaurant around 6 a.m. Saturday, he said.

About 30 firefighters responded with crews coming from the New Glasgow, North Rustico and New London fire departments, he said. They were on scene for several hours putting out the blaze.

Peters said the building appears intact from the outside, but that isn't the case.

"It's pretty much a writeoff inside, there's a lot of fire, smoke and water damage," he said Sunday.

No one was injured, Peters said, and the provincial fire marshal is investigating.

