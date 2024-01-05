How a Rustico woman's gym is becoming a health-care hub for P.E.I.'s North Shore

Denée Gallant Ramsay's passion for fitness has seen her gym grow into a health-care hub for people living on Prince Edward Island's North Shore, complete with acupuncture, a chiropractor and massage therapy.

The classes at Eternal Wellness in Rustico are popular in the community — and they're full, too, with some even joining the action online.

It's also much more than a gym. Gallant Ramsay has recruited several health professionals to create a wellness centre inside the Cymbria Lions Club.

"I just really wanted to have a gym where it's very community based. You feel welcome. It's like you're part of a family," she said. "For me, the majority of the days, it does not feel like work at all."

Gallant Ramsay has worked in the fitness industry for years, and said it wasn't easy to succeed on her own at first, given the relatively small population of Rustico.

But the gym found a dedicated group of followers from the surrounding area, and can now count its membership at around 150 people.

For many, like Grahams Road resident Ronda Bellefontaine, the location offers a convenient alternative to driving to a bigger centre on the Island.

"For me, it's closer to come this way to get a class like this than to go in the other direction [to Summerside] or Charlottetown," she said. "For the gym owner, I think it's harder because you have a smaller population to draw from. The fact that Denée has been able to do this and keep it open… it's just amazing."

That dedication from members has allowed Eternal Wellness to expand to include acupuncture, a chiropractor and massage therapy. Gallant Ramsay plans to add some mental health counsellors in the future, too.

"I think it's great that this exists here, personally," said the centre's registered massage therapist, Emily MacNeil. "I live in the area. There's really been a lack of these services and it can be a barrier for some people."

"I love the energy," said Jacinta Doiron, a participant in the gym's classes. "It's very encouraging to work with others."

Of the owner, she said: "It's so wonderful to see how she has grown and developed. She's given a lot of people an opportunity to have a place to come and be themselves and work out."

Gallant Ramsay's mom, Michele Gallant, said the success of Eternal Wellness is due to her daughter's fitness expertise and her familiarity with Rustico's residents.

"Her personality is not 'I'm going to get you in here to get that buck to get you buff.' It has to do with the person themselves and she wants the best of each individual who walks through that door," said Gallant.

"This small community has really supported her and she's had some long-time supporters right from day one and they're still with her — and then there's the new ones coming in, so it's growing all the time."

January being the time for resolutions, Gallant Ramsay said even more people are signing up for classes.

With the addition of more services on the horizon, she said her business is a potential model for other communities across the Island.

"I'm very, very excited about the future. I really think we're going to create a facility that you will not see [anywhere else] on the Island," she said.