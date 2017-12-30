Man working underneath car escapes garage fire

A 75-year-old man who was underneath his wife's car fixing the brakes escaped unharmed when his detached garage went up in flames Sunday, RCMP say.

Cpl. Glenn Dudley of Queens County RCMP said the North Rustico Fire Department and mutual aid were on scene at the residence on Rte. 6 when he arrived around 1:30 p.m.

The garage and the 2005 Chevrolet Impala were destroyed in the fire, said Dudley, who spoke with the man at the scene.

"He was simply changing some brakes on his wife's vehicle, the fluid splashed on to his trouble light, breaking the bulb and the bulb ignited the brake fluid, causing the fire," Dudley said.

Used fire extinguisher

"He tried to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher but was unable to."

The man was alone in the garage at the time, he said.

New Glasgow Fire Department and Island EMS also responded.

