'It's just north of a dial-up': COVID-19 highlights problems with P.E.I.'s rural internet

Having slow internet or, even worse, having none at all, has been a big challenge for some Islanders during COVID-19.

In 2016, the CRTC declared internet a basic service that everyone should be entitled to in the same way they have access to water and power.

In the midst of a global health crisis, some Islanders living in rural P.E.I. are wondering why they still don't have the access they need to affordable, reliable internet.

"I can tell when the kids come home because my internet slows down," said Rob Harrell, who runs a property business from his home in Fernwood, P.E.I.

Running a speed test on his internet is "hilarious," he said. "It's just north of a dial-up."

Multi-tasking not option with poor internet

Both Harrell and his partner use the internet for their respective small businesses.

"The internet for me is basically, I'd call it a lifeline."

Harrell said internet connectivity often becomes an issue when he tries to do more than one thing at a time, for instance, while watching P.E.I.'s health news briefings and corresponding via email. He also noted that if he has to send an email with pictures it can take a chunk of time.

Upgrading his service isn't an option either, Harrell said. "I can't even spend more than the atrocious amount of money that I'm spending now."

People, in a crisis, if they're relying on it whether its to conduct business or God forbid, some sort of emergency. — Rob Harrell

Harrell's service provider told him, at least for now, there is no plan to improve the internet quality in his area.

"We've been frustrated for some time with our internet services," said Tammy Rix, the executive director of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce.

While practising physical distancing, Rix said she's been conducting internet "experiments," in the form of weekly online chats with members and the results haven't been promising.

"I wanted to really reach out to some of the members in the rural areas, to see what their challenges are," she said. "And we have had our challenges."

An essential service

Rix said she unplugs her router and computer for periods of about five minutes at a time before turning them back on in an effort to reset her internet to an acceptable speed.

"Sometimes I might have to do that two or three times a day."

Rix said from the virtual chats, she's had members reach out to her with their frustrations. Internet, she said should be an essential service and a priority for the province.

P.E.I. Minister of Economic Growth Matthew MacKay says while solutions to the province's poor rural internet are 'en route', it will take some time.

However exasperating the problem might have been a couple of months ago, Harrell said, the situation has worsened in the face of COVID-19.

"Today it's the coronavirus, tomorrow what happens if it's something else? People, in a crisis, if they're relying on it whether it's to conduct business or God forbid, some sort of emergency, we don't want the system to fail. We want it good, rock solid," Harrell said.

'We had to almost work from scratch'

P.E.I.'s Minister of Economic Growth Matthew MacKay said resolving the province's internet issues has been something officials have been working on.

"The problem we have faced is when we took over, we had to almost work from scratch and work our way to try and find these solutions," he said.

MacKay said he's been hearing from school teachers and students on internet connectivity amid the pandemic.

It's in the process now, we're en route with it. Unfortunately it's just going to take some time. — Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture

He also said the province is starting to see an uptick in local providers for P.E.I.'s Broadband Fund.

Through the fund, Island businesses, internet service providers and communities in need of improved internet access can apply for up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for an approved project.

"It's in the process now, we're en route with it. Unfortunately it's just going to take some time to roll out."

The good news, MacKay noted is that there are several projects in the works in Souris, Tignish and Fortune which are expected to be completed in June.

He said the province has been able to help some of those who have called in recent weeks, but others live in areas where they aren't able to get service.

"It's opened our eyes to see where some of the problems are at and I feel we can work toward solving them," MacKay said.

