ACOA announces $1.7M for rural community projects across P.E.I.

The federal agency in charge of economic development in the Atlantic region is putting more than $1.7 million into projects in rural communities across P.E.I.

The Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency (ACOA) will help fund eight projects in the province. That includes an expansion to the Kinkora Place facility, the restoration of St. Augustine's Credit Union building in Rustico, and the redevelopment of the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse property in Abegweit First Nation.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister for ACOA, announced the new funding Monday.

"With projects like these that we are celebrating today, we are paving the pathway for growth and prosperity for all," she said.

"We have to make sure that we focus on not just our big cities, but also in the rural parts of our community because when rural Canada thrives, all of Canada will thrive."

Supporting rural communities is just as important as funding the Island's big cities, ACOA Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

The province is contributing $1.1 million to support seven out of the eight projects, for a total investment of more than $2.8 million. Here's the full list of projects:

Kinkora: $1.2 million ($500,000 from ACOA) for the expansion of Kinkora Place.

Bedeque and Area: $380 652 ($250,000 from ACOA) for a new ball field, walking trail and infrastructure.

Rustico: $251,582 ($214,660 from ACOA) to establish the Acadian Welcome Centre at St. Augustine's Credit Union building.

Abegweit First Nation: $490,000 ($400,000 from ACOA) to support redevelopment of the Blockhouse Point Lighthouse property.

Central Development Corporation: $267,750 ($192,500 from ACOA) to deliver a community capacity fund to help non-profit organizations with strategic and business planning.

Central Development Corporation: $83,970 ($51,462 from ACOA) to deliver youth entrepreneurship and employment programs.

Crapaud Exhibition Association: $126,500 ($75,000 from ACOA) to upgrade fencing and way-finding infrastructure on agricultural and equestrian event grounds.

P.E.I. Agromart: $48,664 from ACOA through the Potato Stabilization and Innovation Initiative to develop plans for market expansion.

Petitpas Taylor said the money will help build and diversify the economy of rural communities, improving the quality of life of residents and attracting newcomers.

Expansion needed amid growing population, Kinkora mayor says

Robert Duffy said the Kinkora Place expansion is much needed. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

Robert Duffy is the mayor of Kinkora. He said the Kinkora Place multi-purpose facility has been able to host weddings, funerals, wakes and community events for years — but that it needs to expand as the community continues to grow.

"The building is definitely a very important part of Kinkora and the surrounding areas and it's well-served," Duffy said.

"It's just to relieve the pressure of the community growing and to serve future needs."

The expansion will be a single-story, 4,500-square-foot wing off of the east end of the building. As a result, Kinkora Place would get an updated kitchen, washrooms and three new multi-purpose areas.

Duffy said the expansion will mean more people will be able to use the facility.

"It's definitely the heart of Kinkora," he said. "We owe it to the community to expand."

'A dream come true'

The new Acadian Welcome Centre would give visitors a chance to learn about P.E.I.'s Acadian history. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

Arnold Smith, president of the Farmer's Bank and Doucet Museums in Rustico, said he's excited about plans to establish an Acadian Welcome Centre at the community's old credit union building.

The new centre would give visitors a chance to learn about P.E.I.'s Acadian history. It would include small gift shop, an exhibit on credit union history, and a space promoting Acadian tourism across P.E.I.

"It adds interest and flare," he said. "When people come here as tourists, they want to find something that's different and unique, and the Acadian culture is truly unique and an important part of the history of Prince Edward Island."

Smith said getting funding like this helps make "a dream come true."