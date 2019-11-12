New rural business women's centre a place of 'support and inspiration'

The P.E.I. Business Women's Association has expanded its reach with a new Rural Women's Business Centre located in Central Bedeque.

The centre held its grand opening Tuesday morning.

"The centre will be a place for women to find the support and inspiration they need to succeed in their business endeavours, whether they're start-up entrepreneurs, established business owners, mid-career business professionals or students," executive director Margaret Magner said in a news release.

The centre was established to make it easier to help women who don't have the time to drive to Charlottetown. It includes an advisory group of women from central Queens to West Prince to guide its development.

The centre will offer:

A co-working space.

Training sessions and workshops.

Guest speakers.

Networking events.

Business advising and assistance.

Access to technology to participate in events remotely from the centre.

The new facility is in the Wm. Callbeck Centre and was developed with assistance from ACOA and the provincial government.

