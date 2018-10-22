1st plane touches down on rebuilt runway at Charlottetown Airport

Flight 1706 from Toronto arrived just after 11 a.m. Monday, touching down on two kilometres of fresh asphalt on Charlottetown's newly rebuilt main runway. The pilot who landed the plane noticed the difference.

"A little windy on the approach, but beautiful, loved it. Nice smooth runway now," said Air Canada pilot Tariq Alibaksh.

The plane's arrival marked the end of a six-month project that saw planes landing on the airport's secondary runway during the peak of tourist season, causing some minor delays.

The completion of construction improves safety for travelers and airport ground crew, according to the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

"This runway gets most of our landings and departures and a significant asset not only for the airport but for the province," said Doug Newson, chief executive officer. "It does provide us with an upgraded asset, a safer asset for our users and one of the most modern ... runways now in Canada."

'Nice smooth runway now,' said pilot Tariq Alibaksh after he landed. (Brian Higgins/CBC News)

With construction complete, Charlottetown airport now has two runways — the main and the secondary — that can accommodate all but the very largest intercontinental aircraft.

An expansion project two years ago extended the secondary runway by 600 metres making it equal in length with the main runway. That meant it was able to accommodate more commercial aircraft while the work was being done.

Upgrades to the runway include better lighting and navigational equipment, making it safer for travellers and for crew, according to Charlottetown Airport Authority. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The re-opening of the main runway means Charlottetown residents living to the immediate south of the airport will notice the return of air traffic overhead. During construction, few flights had approached the airport from that direction.

"Unfortunately that break that they had over the last six months could come to an end," said Newson.

Airport officials say they do not have any major construction plans for next year.

More P.E.I. news