Reason to run: P.E.I. marathon group raising money in honour of fellow runner

A long-distance running group on P.E.I. is taking on a route that's longer than a marathon to honour a fellow runner — and mark 40 years since Terry Fox ran on the Island.

This Saturday, The Long Run Junkies will be on the move between Charlottetown and Summerside.

In a year when marathons — including the P.E.I. Marathon — have been cancelled, the runners have had little to train for or celebrate.

But they ended up finding a reason to run.

"Early June a fellow runner, Jake Simmons, was tragically killed," said Amber MacLeod, one of the runners in the group.

"It's in his memory."

The run will go along Route 2 and a support vehicle will follow along with snacks, and will also be collecting donations. (Submitted by Kevin MacIsaac)

The run is being sponsored by Kent Building Supplies, and some other Island businesses have come together to donate to the cause.

"All funds that are being raised are being donated in Jacob's memory through the P.E.I. Cancer Society."

MacLeod said the route was chosen because Terry Fox ran between Summerside and Charlottetown as well.

"A full marathon is 42.2 kilometres, we're running 58.6," MacLeod said.

The run goes on Route 2 and a support vehicle will follow along with snacks.

"In total there will be seven running and two biking," she said, adding the people cycling will be carrying water for the trip.

"We leave Kent in Charlottetown and we go up Highway 2 and we end up in Kent in Summerside."

MacLeod said six runners have been training together every week, running on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Long Run Junkies will start the run from Charlottetown to Summerside at 7 a.m. Saturday.

