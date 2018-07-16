Bystanders stop runaway car from hitting pedestrians, says witness

Michaela Flood was taking a break from her job as a waitress at Terre Rouge Craft Kitchen Sunday afternoon when she noticed a parked car start to roll backwards.

She said the vehicle, which was on Dorchester Street, was rolling straight toward a busy crosswalk and Queen Street.

Flood said she and two other bystanders took quick action to prevent disaster.

"I started running up to it and then a woman was walking through the crosswalk and also noticed," she said.

'It almost hit pedestrians'

"I yelled to her there was nobody in the car. The man I was serving on the patio jumped over the fence and him and I and another lady pushed the car back into the no-parking zone," she said.

The car had been parked in a loading zone. The man who had jumped over the fence was able to get in the car and put it in park.

The incident happened near the Terre Rouge restaurant on Queen Street. (CBC)

Flood waited for the driver to come back and told him what had happened.

Shaken up after incident

Flood said there were five or six people in the crosswalk, including children, at the time the car was rolling towards it.

"I hope these people still would've realized there was a car coming and they would've gotten out of the way, but oncoming traffic up or down Queen Street may not have," she said.

Flood said she was was shaken up and stunned after the incident. She said she didn't think to get the licence plate, and didn't report the incident to police.

