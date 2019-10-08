Late push brings Run for the Cure numbers up

Nearly $72,000 was raised during this year's CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday in Charlottetown.

That is down from almost $77,000 last year, but organizers say they are happy with the outcome.

Last week, they were concerned because the number of people who had registered was down from last year.

But in the last few days leading up to the run, more registrations came in, including 65 on the day of the run.

Jayna Stokes, of the Canadian Cancer Society on P.E.I., said 547 people participated this year, compared with 574 last year.

'I mean that's how great Islanders are. It was just a really great event and a really great turnout,' says Jayna Stokes. (Submitted by Jayna Stokes)

"We knew we were down at the beginning of the week and then it was just, bam. As we kept talking about it, people just kept registering throughout the week," she said.

"So it was a really great week. And I mean that's how great Islanders are. It was just a really great event and a really great turnout. And it was a beautiful day. So we are really pleased."

For the first time, the run was held on Sunday morning — instead of in the afternoon — to avoid some of the congestion in the downtown area during Farm Day in the City.

Stokes said it still hasn't been determined if the run will permanently move to the earlier time.

