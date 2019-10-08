P.E.I.'s Kyle Baillie makes men's Rugby World Cup debut
Early Tuesday morning Summerside's Kyle Baillie became the first Prince Edward Islander to play in the Rugby World Cup.
Kyle Baillie just recovered from leg injury
Early Tuesday morning Summerside's Kyle Baillie became the first Prince Edward Islander to play in the men's Rugby World Cup.
The game got underway at 7:15 a.m. Atlantic Time in Kobe City, Japan.
The 28-year-old Baillie was in the starting lineup after recovering from a leg injury he had just before he left for Japan.
Rugby Canada says a high school teacher, who was an assistant coach of the Three Oaks High School team, has travelled to Japan to watch him play.
South Africa was heavily favoured to win the match, and led 47-0 after the first half. Canada was able to avoid the shutout, scoring in the second half, but lost 66-7.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.