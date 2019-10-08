P.E.I.'s Kyle Baillie makes men's Rugby World Cup debut

Early Tuesday morning Summerside's Kyle Baillie became the first Prince Edward Islander to play in the men's Rugby World Cup.

The game got underway at 7:15 a.m. Atlantic Time in Kobe City, Japan.

The 28-year-old Baillie was in the starting lineup after recovering from a leg injury he had just before he left for Japan.

Rugby Canada says a high school teacher, who was an assistant coach of the Three Oaks High School team, has travelled to Japan to watch him play.

South Africa was heavily favoured to win the match, and led 47-0 after the first half. Canada was able to avoid the shutout, scoring in the second half, but lost 66-7.

