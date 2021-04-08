UPEI women's rugby team tackling academic success by controlling 'the things we could'

For UPEI Panther rugby player Nicole Davies, the toughness of the game is part of what makes it a rewarding team sport.

"You're working hard — putting your body on the line for your teammates," said Davies, who plays in the second row.

"I think that makes us even closer too."

This year, the 33 players on the UPEI women's rugby team have been supporting each other off the field even more.

The team was only able to take part in scrimmages as no official games were able to take place this season due to public health guidelines. (University of Prince Edward Island Photography)

The fall season — which usually runs from September to November — was cancelled out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic, with only exhibition matches taking place.

That left the team looking for other ways to improve over the course of the year.

"We took the stance that we wanted to control the things that we could," said assistant coach James Voye.

"We knew we couldn't have a season or rugby was going to be limited to us so we took advantage of working on some team culture aspects of the program."

James Voye, assistant coach of the UPEI Panthers women’s rugby team, says the mandatory study hall was a great way for the team to bond off the field. (John Robertson/CBC)

That included increased training together throughout the 2020-21 academic year and community outreach, including skills camps for high school students.

It also lead to a mandatory study hall starting in September 2020. The team was split into two smaller groups and the women would get together to study for a few hours a week.

That proved extremely beneficial for some of the students as there was less in-class learning happening on campus.

"I tend to not do as well in a home setting so study hall was super important to me," said flanker Brinten Comeau.

"Just getting out of the house and being able to be in a school work environment, because we didn't really have that since last March."

'Helping each other'

The players found the study sessions were a great way to bond and continue supporting each other, even though many were in different programs.

"It's really nice now that we're all, kind of, helping each other out with that," said centre Sophie Carragher.

"So it's not just me struggling with academics and trying to push myself. I'm like, we're all pushing each other and working together."

The team held community outreach events to help high school players develop skills. (John Robertson/CBC)

After the fall semester, 26 of the 33 members of the team were on track to be eligible for the Academic All-Canadian designation with U Sports, the governing body for university sports in Canada.

It represents 56 institutions across four conferences covering 12 sports and about 15,000 student athletes.

This year the national championships were cancelled due to the pandemic but the Academic All-Canadian program continued.

It was very exciting to see everyone continuing to excel and support each other, even though it was such a strange and unprecedented time. — Nicole Davies

Eligible student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve an average of 80 per cent or higher during the academic year.

"Which is built to celebrate the, kind of, combined successes that student athletes have," said Tara Hahto, director of compliance and eligibility with U Sports.

"So that combination of academic and athletic success from our student athletes is — it's a key pillar for our recognition program and something that a lot of student athletes are proud to receive every year."

Hahto said the program has been seeing more student athletes eligible for the designation, going from 3,998 Academic All-Canadians in the 2018-19 season to 4,913 last year.

Tara Hahto, director of compliance and eligibility with U Sports, oversees the Academic All-Canadian program. (Submitted by U Sports)

There could be a lot of factors at play with that surge, Hahto said, but it still is positive to see so many students excel.

Hahto said it was amazing to see what the UPEI women's rugby team's coaches, "were doing to instill, kind of, that academic thirst and values for that program and the student-athletes who were pushing to get those high GPA requirements."

"It's fantastic. That's really an outstanding number. Off the top of my head, I don't know of many other teams that would be that high," Hahto said of 26 of the 33 team members being eligible for the designation.

UPEI also saw an increase in the number of eligible student athletes with 87 in the 2019-20 season — the largest cohort of players yet.

The student athletes broke into two groups to ensure they were following public health guidelines while at their study sessions. (John Robertson/CBC)

The women's rugby team — as well as all university-level student athletes in Canada — will have to wait to see their final marks to find out how many achieved the coveted Academic All-Canadian status.

Davies said it has made her proud to still be able to find success as a team this year.

"To know that you are excelling in the classroom, I think, is important because we are students first," Davies said.

"It was very exciting to see everyone continuing to excel and support each other, even though it was such a strange and unprecedented time."

