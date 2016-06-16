P.E.I. player headed to Japan for Rugby World Cup

Rugby Canada has announced its team for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and Summerside's Kyle Baillie is on the roster.

Baillie, 26, got his start in the sport while attending Three Oaks High School and has been playing for Team Canada since 2016, but this is his first trip to the world cup.

Baillie says it's an honour and he's looking forward to being back on the field with his teammates later this month.

"It's a dream come true, to be honest," he said.

The team is currently training in Vancouver, but will travel to Japan in the next few days to prepare for the tournament.

Baillie said he's always wanted to travel to Japan.

Recently, Baillie had an extra letter added to his jersey when he captained the national team in another international tilt.

"We played against Fiji in Fiji and so I was really fortunate to wear the 'C' that weekend," he said.

He will not lead Team Canada in Japan, however, because there is a designated tour captain.

"I might step in here and there if he is not available for a game," Baillie said.

Countdown to world cup

The tournament begins in just over two weeks and Team Canada kicks off its first game against Italy on Sept. 26.

Baillie said the team has been growing together for some time.

"The core group has been together for the last four years," said Baillie.

Baillie said the team will be in Japan for about a month and a half and will have a game roughly every six days after the opener.

