Rugby tournament in which student died met safety requirements, says review

A review looking into a rugby tournament in Summerside, P.E.I., in which 18-year-old Brodie McCarthy died has found no fault with the event.

McCarthy died from a head injury during a rugby game at the David Voye Memorial rugby tournament in May.

"The procedures followed by the tournament organizers were found to be in compliance with the Prince Edward Island School Athletic Association policies and procedures and the Prince Edward Island K-12 physical education safety guidelines," said officials with the Department of Education in a statement emailed to CBC News.

'Procedures were followed'

The email said the tournament's procedures were reviewed by the department of Education, P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch and the P.E.I. School Athletic Association.

Brodie McCarthy was playing rugby on this field in Summerside when he suffered a head injury. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

"It was also determined that the required procedures were followed following the collision on the field," said the statement.

The email states the tournament had been sanctioned by the P.E.I. School Athletic Association and it met all requirements including training and certification of coaches and officials, field preparation, staff supervision for the safety of athletes including first aid training, and awareness of emergency procedures.

The New Brunswick coroner's office is also investigating the death.

McCarthy was just weeks away from graduating from Montague Regional High School when he was injured in what the school's principal Seana Evans-Renaud called "a normal rugby play."

She said McCarthy called for a substitute and walked off the field, and the coach checked him over. He was coherent and sat on the sidelines, where he then collapsed and an ambulance was called, said Evans-Renaud.

He was taken to the hospital and later transported to Moncton for surgery, but never recovered.

More P.E.I news