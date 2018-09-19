P.E.I. rugby player hoping to make Canadian team travelling to Europe

Alysha Corrigan of Charlottetown hopes to play for Canada at the women's Rugby World Cup in 2021.

Making the short list for the Canada 15s team that will play three test matches in Europe in November has put her one step closer.

Corrigan is the only Islander, and one of only two players from the Atlantic Provinces, among the 41 players on the list. Thirteen are members of Canada's 2017 World Cup team. Only 30 of the 41 will make the trip to Europe.

"It's nice to see that hard work is starting to pay off, there's lots of work still to be done but it's exciting," she said.

Played at Canadian championship

The 41 players were selected from about 90 from two evaluation camps last spring, as well as the Canadian Rugby Championship in Saskatoon in July. Corrigan played for Nova Scotia at the national championship because P.E.I. did not field a team.

"Probably most rugby people, their goal is to end up at the World Cup, so that's where I kind of see myself," she said.

She credits her sister for introducing her to rugby, and has received lots of support along the way.

"There are lots of coaches and lots of people willing to help you out. Especially being from a small town it's nice having that support. It doesn't matter where you're from as long as you put the work in, you can do it."

Focusing on Acadia

Corrigan said she doesn't know when the final cuts for the Europe trip will be announced, but for now, she's focusing on playing for her current team at Acadia University.

"I'm here to play rugby for them, and that's where all my energy's going now."

With files from Laura Chapin