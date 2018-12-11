How an Island DJ is hoping to bring more women to electronic music

Crystal Kennedy is hoping to turn the table on P.E.I.'s music scene with her upcoming show, She.

The event is aimed at bringing Island women who are interested in electronic music together in an effort to carve a little more space for women in the industry.

Kennedy, who performs under the stage name DJ Ruby Booms, first began exploring the electronic music landscape on P.E.I. in 2011.

After experimenting with the genre, friends encouraged her to pursue DJ'ing — so she headed to Halifax where she performed her first show.

Changing the scene

When she first began developing her skills she had a hard time finding other female DJs.

But times are changing and the number of women involved in the electronic music scene is only growing, she said.

It's events like this that help diversify the traditionally male-dominated genre and encourage music lovers on P.E.I., to "enjoy the work of a woman DJ," she said.

Kennedy will be joining forces with Miz Demeanor, another Island DJ, as well as Halifax-based DJ Kenni G for the event.

The promoters and organizers of the event are also mostly women, she said.

For Kennedy, putting the spotlight on women in the industry and helping them gain representation is beneficial to everyone — no matter their gender.

The show is taking place on Dec. 14 at 10:30 p.m. at Baba's Lounge in Charlottetown.

