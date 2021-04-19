Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CBC P.E.I. wins 4 RTDNA east awards

The CBC P.E.I. newsroom is celebrating four wins in the east region RTDNA awards, including overall excellence in digital.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Tyrone Paul's story won an award for best graphics. (Submitted by Tyrone Paul)

The CBC Prince Edward Island newsroom is celebrating four wins in the east region Radio Television Digital News Association Canada awards, including overall excellence in digital.

RTDNA "calls itself  the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada."

CBC P.E.I. also collected awards for

These four winners are now entered in the national competition.

The national awards will be presented at a June 10-11 conference in Toronto.

