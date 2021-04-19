CBC P.E.I. wins 4 RTDNA east awards

The CBC Prince Edward Island newsroom is celebrating four wins in the east region Radio Television Digital News Association Canada awards, including overall excellence in digital.

RTDNA "calls itself the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada."

CBC P.E.I. also collected awards for

Excellence in social media for First Nations outreach.

Best graphics for Tyrone Paul's story.

Excellence in editing for Alisha Knockwood's story.

These four winners are now entered in the national competition.

The national awards will be presented at a June 10-11 conference in Toronto.