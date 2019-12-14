CBC P.E.I. wins 3 RTDNA journalism awards

CBC P.E.I. won three Radio Television Digital News Association awards for the eastern region on Wednesday.

There were two awards in radio, and one in digital.

"I'm incredibly proud of our hard working team at CBC PEI and anytime you receive an industry award, it's a wonderful thing," said Jim Ferguson, senior manager for CBC P.E.I.

"We have a small, mighty team."

Four members of the CBC News team earned the Adrienne Clarkson Diversity award in digital for a collection of stories on the Buddhist monks and nuns of P.E.I.: Shane Ross, Steve Bruce, Shane Hennessey, and Kerry Campbell.

Dave Atkinson, an Island Morning freelancer, won the Dick Smyth award for Excellence in Sound for Alberto's Clocks.

One of CBC P.E.I.'s longest-serving journalists was recognized for her work.

Angela Walker was named, along with the CBC P.E.I. news team, for best radio newscast. Walker has been the voice of CBC Radio news on the Island for decades.

The winners will go on to compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the national awards. Those winners will be announced in May.

