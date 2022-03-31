Tennis courts, pool at Royalty Crossing closing down permanently this fall

Some sporting facilities located at the basement of the Royalty Crossing mall will be shutting down this fall as work on a new redevelopment begins.

The indoor tennis courts and swimming pool located at the Spa Total Fitness Centre in the mall's basement will shut down permanently on Sept. 1.

That's as the mall's owners look to make room for further developments in the property formerly known as the Charlottetown Mall.

"The Royalty Crossing centre is undergoing major revitalization. New owners purchased the centre in spring of 2021, and we've already started with some major renovations," said property manager Tracey Barrett.

"Part of the longevity plan for the centre is we're just changing the scope and adding more services and becoming a destination for Islanders and shoppers."

The mall owners plan to use the space for a larger food hall, family entertainment venues and office space.

Spa Total Fitness Centre owner Colin Younker stands beside the centre's tennis courts. The courts, as well as the swimming pool, will be closed to the public permanently this fall. (CBC/Brian Higgins)

Spa's owner, Colin Younker, said that while the development is a net positive for his business, the news is still bittersweet.

"Obviously it's mixed emotions for us here at the Spa. We have a lot of members that utilize those facilities on a regular basis, and we feel for those members who will be displaced in that sense," he said.

"[The Spa has] been here for over 40 years and we're very proud to be able to say that, you know, as far as the sport and rec facilities, it's held a test of time — but change and growth in any business is inevitable, and we're very much looking forward to the next chapter."

P.E.I.'s only indoor tennis courts shutting down

In the meantime, some long-time users of those facilities said they're disappointed they will be closing down.

Bob Gollaher, president of Tennis P.E.I., said that while he isn't surprised the tennis courts will be shutting down, he didn't expect they would do so this fall.

The tennis courts are the only indoor courts in P.E.I. The facility is host to events during the winter, such as the Rogers Rookie Tournament

"We were under no illusions that tennis courts would be part of the [developer's] long-term strategy, but we were surprised to find out yesterday that the closure would occur Sept. 1. That doesn't give us a lot of time for planning an alternative indoor tennis strategy," Gollaher said.

"Obviously, we won't have anything available for this winter. Now we are developing some, we have a short-term plan, but it still would be a stretch to have some indoor facilities."

Gollaher said the sports organization has asked the mall whether there is flexibility as to when the tennis courts will close.

In the meantime, Tennis P.E.I. is looking at setting up domes over an existing outdoor court facility as an alternative.

Spa's other facilities such as its gym and squash courts will remain open to the public once the tennis courts and swimming pool close.

Besides the planned new offerings, Royalty Crossing said its also working on further renovations, upgrades and getting new retailers in vacant storefronts.