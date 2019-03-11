Fish plant wellness initiative could go on past provincial funding

A wellness initiative at the Royal Star Foods fish plant in western P.E.I. could continue after the provincial grant that funded it runs out, say plant managers.

In high season, the 300 workers at the plant put in 11 hour shifts, starting at 6 a.m., six days a week.

Over the last six months, workers have been offered healthy breakfasts of instant oatmeal at their 8 a.m. break, along with educational lunch and learns and exercise opportunities after work.

Cheryl DesRoches, a human resources assistant manager at the plant, is hoping Royal Star Foods will offer some money in April to keep the program going.

"We're seeing positive results. [It's] making people happy. I think that's a big thing about health, is people are a little more positive and happy about things," said DesRoches.

Offering a bowl of oatmeal in the morning can go a long way, says Cheryl DesRoches. (Shutterstock)

"To have people thinking about them, even if it is some fresh fruit some morning and a bowl of cereal or whatever. Maybe it'll make our employees more productive in the long run and have less sick days."

The program was launched with a $5,000 provincial Wellness Grant, which runs out this month.

General manager Francis Morrissey agrees the program has been successful, and he is more than willing to consider offering funding after the provincial money runs out.

