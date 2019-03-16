P.E.I.'s Roy Paynter receives honour after 'life changing' Special Olympics World Games

After cleaning up at the Special Olympics World Games in the United Arab Emirates last month, Roy Paynter was honoured for his accomplishments by MP Wayne Easter Monday afternoon in the House of Commons.

"Roy, you are a role model and you have made your country, your province and your community proud," said Easter. "On behalf of Canada, thank you Roy and congratulations."

Paynter, 21, came home with four medals — two golds, a silver and a bronze.

"It was amazing. I made my mom cry," the Kensington, P.E.I.-native told Island Morning of his wins.

He placed first in the 200-metre free swim and third in the 100-metre backstroke.

He won the 100-metre breaststroke, posting a time just under one minute and 45 seconds. He later added a silver, along with his team, in the 4 x 50-metre medley relay.

Paynter was the only athlete from P.E.I. on Team Canada. He qualified after a strong showing at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in 2018, where he took home five medals, including two gold.

"I'm speechless pretty much, it's hard to explain but it is awesome, it is a good feeling, the best feeling ever."

This time around, Paynter's mother — who has stood alongside him as his coach in the past — was an added voice cheering him on in the stands, he said. Having her support helped keep him grounded in the off-hours when he wasn't training or competing, he said.

"Life changing," is how Paynter described competing at the Games.

After nine years of competitive swimming, Paynter said, the 2019 Special Olympics World Games will be his last competition — he is retiring.

Paynter said he is looking forward to swimming more casually but encourages people who want to get into the Special Olympics to "just give it a shot and see what you like."

