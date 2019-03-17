Roy Paynter adds gold to world Special Olympics medal count
P.E.I. athlete Roy Paynter won the gold medal in the 200-metre freestyle Sunday at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.
Kensington resident wins 200-metre freestyle at World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi
Paynter's time was 2.55.70.
It's the second medal for the 21-year-old Kensington resident, the only Island athlete on the Canadian team. On Friday, he won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke.
His next event is the 100-breaststroke on Wednesday.