Roy Paynter wins bronze at Special Olympics World Summer Games

P.E.I. athlete Roy Paynter has made his mark on an international stage — winning a bronze medal at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Paynter finished third in the 100-metre backstroke race on Friday in a time of 1:34.91.

Paynter, from Kensington, is the only Island athlete on the Canadian team. He qualified after a strong showing at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, where he earned five medals.

Medal Alert! PEI Swimmer, Roy Paynter, wins BRONZE in the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1.34.91. Congratulations Roy!

Two more races

Paynter also competed in the 4x50 medley relay. He will swim in two more events in Abu Dhabi — the 200 freestyle on Sunday and 100 breaststroke on Wednesday.

