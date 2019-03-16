Skip to Main Content
Roy Paynter wins bronze at Special Olympics World Summer Games

P.E.I. athlete Roy Paynter has made his mark on an international stage — winning a bronze medal for team Canada at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Swimmer from P.E.I. took bronze in 100-metre backstroke, will compete twice more

P.E.I. swimmer Roy Paynter won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi. (Submitted by Sarah Paynter)

Paynter finished third in the 100-metre backstroke race on Friday in a time of 1:34.91.

Paynter, from Kensington, is the only Island athlete on the Canadian team.  He qualified after a strong showing at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games, where he earned five medals. 

Two more races

Paynter also competed in the 4x50 medley relay. He will swim in two more events in Abu Dhabi — the 200 freestyle on Sunday and 100 breaststroke on Wednesday. 

