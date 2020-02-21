Tractor-trailer rollover closes part of Route 2

Route 2 in Inverness is closed between Route 175 and Route 134 due to a vehicle rollover, but it is expected to be reopened later Friday night.

RCMP say emergency responders are working to clear the area and drivers are being rerouted through Conway.

Officials with the Tyne Valley fire department said it got the call of a tractor-trailer rollover around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When Chief William Bishop arrived on the scene he said he saw the tractor-trailer "upside down in the middle of the highway."

The truck was "completely crossways in the middle of the road," he said.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries and expected the road to be reopened later Friday night.

"I would say by 9 o'clock we should have it be reopened," Cpl. Scott Minty said.

He said the truck was loaded with crab and it is about three quarters off-loaded.

"Once it's off-loaded then it will be light enough and the tow truck can do what it has to do," he said.

