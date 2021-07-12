2 new music festivals launching on P.E.I. this summer
New festivals in Charlottetown and Mont Carmel
Music fans on P.E.I. will have two new festivals to check out this summer, including the Island's first-ever hip hop festival.
Artists will compete for a $1,000 prize at the Iron Mic Festival, but festival creator Shaman Ferraro said the event is about getting the performers together.
"We actually have a lot of hip hop artists here on P.E.I.," said Ferraro.
"One of the things that gets me excited is to create that opportunity to bring the artists together and get them to collaborate, and really support each other, and really network and create a night that just celebrates hip hop."
Online submissions for the competition closed Friday. The Charlottetown Beer Garden will host the 12 semi-finalists on Aug. 14, with six finalists at an event at the Convention Centre later that month.
Festival in Evangeline
Western P.E.I. will celebrate the first Festival Route 11 in Mont Carmel starting July 28 and running through the weekend..
The festival is a mix of folk music, art installations and local food.
It features Lennie Gallant, Vishten, Catherine MacLellan, Irish Mythen and more.
