New roundabout coming to Charlottetown, north of bypass

The province plans to build a $1.5 million two-lane roundabout in Charlottetown at the intersection of St. Peters Road, Northridge Parkway and Norwood Road.

P.E.I.'s chief engineer Steve Yeo says this will allow for better traffic flow in the area. He says it's not unusual for six or more cars to be waiting at Northridge Parkway trying to turn left onto St. Peters Road.

"We've looked at a number of different options over the years," he said.

The solution shouldn't affect the nearby intersection of St. Peters Road and the Charlottetown bypass, he said.

Roundabout construction is expected to start in May, Yeo says, and will hopefully be done by July.

Yeo says in 2020 the bypass will be be widened to allow for a second left-hand turning lane onto Route 2 heading toward Souris, and another right-hand turning lane as well.

