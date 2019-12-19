Drive-thru delayed after Maypoint roundabout traffic concerns raised

A new drive-thru near the Maypoint roundabout won't go ahead as planned because of concerns about traffic congestion.

A Tim Hortons drive-thru is supposed to be part of the newly-opened Ultramar gas station, but Charlottetown officials say the developer needs to rework plans before a drive-thru can be approved.

The city is concerned it may cause an issue for traffic travelling east from Cornwall, turning on to Maypoint Road and making a left into the drive-thru.

Coun. Greg Rivard said traffic trying to enter the roundabout from Maypoint Road could cut off those trying to turn into the proposed drive-thru, which in turn could cause traffic leaving Cornwall to get stuck in the roundabout.

"A 12 to 15 car stack trying to get onto the Maypoint roundabout, which happens quite frequently," he said.

"Then all of a sudden you have the traffic coming in from Cornwall that are trying to make an immediate left into the drive-thru, that's where the queueing becomes a huge issue."

'I live in the area, and I've seen it first-hand, so I looked over the report and didn't fully agree with the data,' says Coun. Greg Rivard. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The landowner, Moncton-based Cordova Realty, made an application to the city earlier this fall. The zoning of the land allows for a coffee shop in the area.

However, approval was needed for access for a drive-thru. While an initial traffic study indicated no problems, Rivard said he had concerns.

"I live in the area, and I've seen it first-hand, so I looked over the report and didn't fully agree with the data," he said.

"So I asked council if they would be supportive of a peer-to-peer review, meaning that we would have another company that does traffic studies to look at the information."

'It's up to the developer'

Rivard said the second report validated some of his concerns about congestion.

He said it's up to the company to redesign its plans to deal with the traffic, but noted the restaurant portion of the Tim Hortons can open, just not the drive-thru at this time.

Rivard says it's up to the company to redesign its plans to deal with the traffic. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"I'm guessing there's a solution to anything," he said.

"I guess it's up to the developer now to go back to the drawing board and come back to the city with a proposal."

In an email to CBC, officials with Cordova Realty said the company remains "excited" about the project.

"We are working diligently with the city to rectify the issue," the email said.

