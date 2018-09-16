Roundabout construction expected to cause traffic delays beginning mid-May

Construction on two more roundabouts in the greater Charlottetown area is expected to cause traffic delays.

Work on the Stratford roundabout on Route 1 will begin Tuesday.

Initially work will have a minimal impact on traffic, according to the Department of Transportation, but as construction progresses toward mid-May, traffic delays can be expected.

The roundabout will replace intersections that connect the Mason and Georgetown roads to the Trans-Canada Highway. Work is expected to be complete by mid-September.

Preliminary work on the roundabout at the intersection of St. Peters Road, Northridge Parkway and Norwood Road has already begun. (CBC)

Meanwhile, preliminary site work has already begun on the Northridge Parkway roundabout in Charlottetown. In mid-May, roundabout construction will begin and will also affect traffic there.

The roundabout will be at the intersection of St. Peters Road, Northridge Parkway and Norwood Road.

Work is expected to be complete in July.

