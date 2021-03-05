Rotational worker calls for easing of COVID-19 restrictions in P.E.I. 

A rotational worker from eastern P.E.I. is calling on the province to ease restrictions put in place in December.

Jamie MacKinnon of Beach Point has been travelling back and forth between the Island and Alberta for more than 15 years. He's a supervisor for an oil service company.

MacKinnon said that up until December, when the COVID-19 variant started to surface, he would return home to P.E.I. and get tested three times — but he was able to resume normal activities after his first test. He would simply have to monitor for symptoms.

Now, MacKinnon said, there are restrictions placed on where he can go and what he can do for a full 14 days when he returns to the Island, no matter how he tests during the three required follow-up windows. That's on the first day back, between the fourth and sixth day back, and between the ninth and 11th day back.

It's not 14 days of full isolation, but he's limited in where he can go and what he can do for those two weeks.

MacKinnon said he doesn't want to put anybody in danger; he just wants a little more freedom.

"If you have two negative tests, you should be good to go," he said after five people on the Island tested positive for COVID-19 after initially testing negative.

"None of us want to bring COVID home to our families, none of us want to bring it to you guys," said MacKinnon, who has never tested positive for COVID-19.

"A lot of people would like it to go back to the rules in December: You do your three tests, you filter into the community, you follow all the COVID protocol as the public does, and you monitor and you keep getting tested."

'Go back to the rules in December'

MacKinnon has reached out to health officials and P.E.I. MLAs and has started a Facebook group to lobby on behalf of rotational workers.

More than 100 people are now part of that group.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office, led by Dr. Heather Morrison, says it has implemented a testing regime and modified isolation requirements that allow rotational workers to safely reunite with their families. (CBC)

There are nearly 850 rotational workers registered with the province, according to officials with the chief public health office (CPHO).

The CPHO says it recognizes the impacts that isolation requirements have on rotational workers and their families.

In a statement to CBC News, it said: "In response, CPHO has implemented a testing regime and modified isolation requirements that allow rotational workers to reunite with their families, safely. Rotational workers who register with the province and follow the testing regime (days 0-1, 4-6, and 9-11) are permitted to be with their families and can participate in activities such as going for walks, snowmobiling and dropping family off at appointments."

Aked how many rotational workers have tested positive for COVID-19, an official replied: "We cannot disclose the number of rotational workers who test positive."

'Take more precautions'

MacKinnon said those restrictions mean that for more than a week, he cannot go into a grocery store with his wife, or into the rink to see his children play hockey. He can't even get a haircut.

He would like to change the perception of rotational workers, who he said are getting an unfair rap.

An official with P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office has told CBC News: 'We cannot disclose the number of rotational workers who test positive.' (John Robertson/CBC)

"We're trying to change the perception of the public," said MacKinnon. "We probably take more precautions than most people do."

That includes seeing his grandchildren at the end of the driveway, or in the parking lot of the local grocery store, until he received at least a second clear test.

MacKinnon credits Dr. Heather Morrison and the staff at the Chief Public Health Office for protecting Islanders. He said that when he is sitting around the camp in Alberta with people from across the country, P.E.I. is held up as the gold standard and he doesn't want that to change.

'I feel safer flying'

But he doesn't believe rotational workers pose a threat to the province.

"Our worksites and our camp, you wear your masks the whole time," said MacKinnon. "There's alcohol hand sanitizer, our kitchen is down to half capacity, we've closed our gym. In the office the masks are worn, we take our temperature every day.

"Travelling, the airports are empty. A lot of the flights are only half full. I feel safer flying than I would about going to possibly Walmart or Costco."

