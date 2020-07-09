Need a mask? Rotary has your back

If you're having trouble getting a facemask following P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison's strengthened recommendation for them, Rotary Club is here to help.

In her briefing Tuesday, Morrison strongly recommended that masks be worn in indoor public places where physical distancing is not always possible, such as in a grocery store or other retail shops, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It was good timing for Rotary Club, which has just received a shipment of disposable non-medical masks, and they'll be handing them out on Friday in Charlottetown.

"We want to ensure that anyone who wants one has one," said club president Reghan Lewis .

"It's all about Dr. Heather Morrison's recommendations. If in public spaces you should be wearing a face mask, it's just prudent."

The club will be handing out masks, along with hand sanitizer donated by Upstreet Craft Brewing, on the corner of Queen and Grafton Streets Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

