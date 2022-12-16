Head-on crash leaves driver seriously hurt, closes P.E.I. highway for 10 hours

The major highway through western P.E.I. was closed through much of Thursday night following a head-on collision that left one driver seriously injured.

The accident happened on Route 2 near Rosebank, west of Alberton, at about 7:20 p.m.

"The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided, and a third vehicle was also involved," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore.

"The driver of one of the vehicles was seriously injured and transported to hospital."

The highway was closed for about 10 hours while RCMP investigated the circumstances of the collision.

Moore did not have any further information about what happened when he spoke to CBC News Friday morning.