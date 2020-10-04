Art grows on trees in Charlottetown

Anyone walking around Charlottetown might notice something unusual around some of the city's most distinctive and historic trees.

Rooted in Art is a collaboration between local artists and the city's environment and sustainability department and features five temporary art installations at the sites.

It takes place until Oct. 17. It includes a 2.5 kilometre self-guided tour, with each installation accompanied by an interpretive panel with information about the tree, as well as the artist.

Each installation comes with a panel with information about the tree, the artwork and the artist. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The stops on the self-guided Rooted in Art tour include a Red Oak in Rochford Square, a Linden in Victoria Park, an American Elm at the corner of Grafton and Rochford streets, a Weeping Birch on Prince Street, and a Norway Maple, White Ash and American Elm in Connaught Square.

To view the map or learn more about Rooted in Art, visit: www.charlottetown.ca/roots .

The elm at the corner of Rochford and Grafton streets is one of Charlottetown's most iconic trees, and the site of Monica Lacey's art installation. (Shane Ross/CBC)

