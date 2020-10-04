Art grows on trees in Charlottetown
Self-guided tour part of Rooted in Art outdoor exhibit
Anyone walking around Charlottetown might notice something unusual around some of the city's most distinctive and historic trees.
Rooted in Art is a collaboration between local artists and the city's environment and sustainability department and features five temporary art installations at the sites.
It takes place until Oct. 17. It includes a 2.5 kilometre self-guided tour, with each installation accompanied by an interpretive panel with information about the tree, as well as the artist.
The stops on the self-guided Rooted in Art tour include a Red Oak in Rochford Square, a Linden in Victoria Park, an American Elm at the corner of Grafton and Rochford streets, a Weeping Birch on Prince Street, and a Norway Maple, White Ash and American Elm in Connaught Square.
To view the map or learn more about Rooted in Art, visit: www.charlottetown.ca/roots.