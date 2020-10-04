Skip to Main Content
Art grows on trees in Charlottetown
PEI

Art grows on trees in Charlottetown

Anyone walking around Charlottetown might notice something around some of the city's most distinctive or historic trees.

Self-guided tour part of Rooted in Art outdoor exhibit

Strength and Fragility, the art installation by Nancy Cole, is located near the Victoria Park boardwalk. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Anyone walking around Charlottetown might notice something unusual around some of the city's most distinctive and historic trees.

Rooted in Art is a collaboration between local artists and the city's environment and sustainability department and features five temporary art installations at the sites. 

It takes place until Oct. 17. It includes a 2.5 kilometre self-guided tour, with each installation accompanied by an interpretive panel with information about the tree, as well as the artist.

Each installation comes with a panel with information about the tree, the artwork and the artist. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The stops on the self-guided Rooted in Art tour include a Red Oak in Rochford Square, a Linden in Victoria Park, an American Elm at the corner of Grafton and Rochford streets, a Weeping Birch on Prince Street, and a Norway Maple, White Ash and American Elm in Connaught Square. 

To view the map or learn more about Rooted in Art, visit: www.charlottetown.ca/roots.

The elm at the corner of Rochford and Grafton streets is one of Charlottetown's most iconic trees, and the site of Monica Lacey's art installation. (Shane Ross/CBC)

