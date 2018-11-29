P.E.I. could be leader in sexual assault legislation, Ambrose says

Former federal Conservative Party interim leader Rona Ambrose was in the P.E.I. Legislature on Thursday to lend her support to a bill that would mandate all newly-appointed provincial court judges receive education on how to deal with sexual assault cases.

The private member's bill, brought forward by PC MLA Jamie Fox, passed second reading on Thursday.

We want to know that when men and women come into the courtroom that there will be a fair trial. — Rona Ambrose

Ambrose had introduced a similar bill at the federal level in 2017. That bill was referred to the Senate legal affairs committee in May, but so far no date has been set to study the bill.

Ambrose said she hopes P.E.I.'s bill will create confidence in the justice system.

"P.E.I. will become a leader on this issue and hopefully it will create momentum across the country," she said.

"Let me tell you there was a groundswell of support for this, we want to see more transparency in the judiciary, we want to know that judges have this kind of training. We want to know that when men and women come into the courtroom that there will be a fair trial."

