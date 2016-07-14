The show must go on: Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival plans virtual 24-hour concert

Members of the Chaisson family shared a video Monday night to inform people the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival will not be welcoming people to the grounds this summer.

For the first time in 44 years, the Chaisson family, who organizes the festival, was forced to cancel the event because of COVID-19. It usually takes place on the third weekend of July.

But while the event as Islanders know and love it isn't possible under current circumstances, the family still has plans to share music and raise funds.

"It was a long time and a lot of discussion over the past several weeks. You know it's unfortunate with the way things are going in the world, a lot of fantastic festivals being cancelled or being pushed off," said Brent Chaisson, who grew up helping to organize the festival with his family.

"But I think we've come up with a really cool idea."

Members of the Chaisson family plan to host a 24-hour live concert at the fiddle grounds, while in accordance with health measures that reflect Phase 4, which could potentially start in July.

The virtual event will start at 7 p.m. on July 17 and will end at the same time the next day, Chaisson said.

We're going to bring it back twice as strong in 2021. — Brent Chaisson, organizer

At first, he said the idea of having a 72-hour jam session was suggested, but in the end a 24-hour event seemed more doable.

"We're pretty confident we can pull off this concert," he said.

Funds raised from the event will go toward the maintenance of the fiddle grounds and to the Souris Food Bank, Chaisson said.

"We're really hoping that whatever direction we go with the streaming, that people will honour the ticket pricing so that we can make this all happen," he said.

'Part of Island life'

Currently, Chaisson said tickets for the event will likely cost $24, but that could change. Once adjustments are made to the event and a final lineup of musical guests is decided upon, organizers will make the new information available on the festival's website, he said.

"It's such a part of Island life," Chaisson said. "People come from near and far and base their whole vacation around the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival."

Even as organizers have managed to save the entertainment portion of the event, the music camp will not be able to go ahead because of physical distancing measures, he said.

I don't think this is going to slow us down very much, you know, the Chaisson crew, we're a hardy bunch. — Brent Chaisson, organizer

"The music camp is based on that, you know, huddling in circles having great jam sessions and stuff. It would almost be impossible, so we had to cancel that portion for this year," Chaisson said.

"We're going to bring it back twice as strong in 2021."

Despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought the festival, Chaisson remains optimistic for the event's future.

"I don't think this is going to slow us down very much, you know, the Chaisson crew, we're a hardy bunch."

