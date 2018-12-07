Man charged after young teenage girl sent to hospital with facial injuries

A 23-year-old man from Rollo Bay West, P.E.I., is in custody after police found a young teenage girl with serious facial injuries at a home in Kings County on Friday.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Montague by Island EMS.

The man is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and pointing a firearm, RCMP said.

Kings District RCMP found the girl after responding to a call from a third party about an assault taking place at the residence shortly after 7 a.m.

The man was arrested at the scene. He will appear before a justice of the peace in Georgetown court on Friday.

