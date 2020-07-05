Rogers Communications spending $540K to support vulnerable Islanders during COVID-19

Rogers Communications is spending $540,000 to help shelters, social programs and organizations supporting individuals and families on P.E.I. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 15, Rogers announced the company would spend $60-million to help community organizations across Canada.

Ernie Hudson, P.E.I.'s Minister of Social Development and Housing, said some of that money will go to several Island organizations.

"This funding will go to support the P.E.I. Association of Food Banks and Salvation Army," Hudson said Friday in the P.E.I. Legislature.

Money will also go to the Big Brother Big Sisters of P.E.I., the Chief Mary Bernard Memorial Women's Shelter and another women's shelter, Anderson House

"This funding will have a significant impact," he said.

Hudson said some money will also go to Food Banks Canada to address food shortages, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada to help connect clients and mentors virtually and Women's Shelters Canada to provide emergency devices and services.

"Prince Edward Island's network of community partners plays a vital role in supporting Islanders. That has been especially heightened during COVID-19," Hudson said. "The province of Prince Edward Island appreciates the incredible work of these organizations right across our province."

